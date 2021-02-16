Horned Knight Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 2Awesome Studio and developer Josep Monzonis Hernandez announced the action platformer, Horned Knight, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 23, the Xbox One on February 24, and the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 26 for $5.99 / €5.99.

Pre-orders will open up on the Xbox One on February 17 and for the Switch on February 19.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Horned Knight, calculated movement and agility is key. One small misstep can lead to your demise through 32 pulse pounding levels, offering various challenges from fireball wielding skeletons to venomous snakes, spike traps, pools of lava, and much more!

Accessible and responsive controls make it easy to jump, air-dash, and slash your way through an area. Master the jumping wall climb technique and timed slashes to ensure your hero saves the greater realm!

Key Features:

Four worlds and over 30 levels.

Tons of monsters and bosses to show your might.

Responsive controls: easy to play, hard to master.

Beautifully pixel art animated graphics.

Exciting action gameplay.

Intense boss battles with challenging patterns and epic scale.

Two difficulty modes appropriate for all types of players―from story and setting lovers to hardcore action enthusiasts.

An amazingly diverse castle to explore with different environments.

