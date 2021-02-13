Steven Universe: Unleash the Light Launches February 19 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Cartoon Network Games and developer Grumpyface Studios announced Steven Universe: Unleash the Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 19. The game launched for Apple Arcade in November 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!

Key Features:

Seven Playable Characters – Play as your favorite Steven Universe characters, including Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, Bismuth, and Peridot!

– Play as your favorite Steven Universe characters, including Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, Bismuth, and Peridot! Customize Your Team – Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock awesome new abilities, and equip alternate costumes. Plus, change formation in battle to gain the advantage.

– Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock awesome new abilities, and equip alternate costumes. Plus, change formation in battle to gain the advantage. Two New Gems – Face off against two new Prism-wielding Gems co-created by Rebecca Sugar. Who are they and what are they plotting?

– Face off against two new Prism-wielding Gems co-created by Rebecca Sugar. Who are they and what are they plotting? Fusion Time! – Team up for amazing combo attacks and Gem Fusions! Fuse to play as Smoky Quartz, Sunstone, and Rainbow Quartz 2.0!

– Team up for amazing combo attacks and Gem Fusions! Fuse to play as Smoky Quartz, Sunstone, and Rainbow Quartz 2.0! Original Voiceovers – Steven Universe: Unleash the Light features an original story co-written by Rebecca Sugar, and voiceover from the Steven Universe cast and special guest star Christine Baranski.

