Trials of Mana Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix via Twitter announced Trials of Mana has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 24, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weakened from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed herself into a tree and fell into a deep sleep for many years.

However, the forces of evil soon sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end. Mana itself began to disappear from the world and the Mana Tree started to wither…

Key Features:

Trials of Mana is a full high-definition remake of the third entry in the Mana series, previously released in Japan in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3. Trials of Mana tells the story of six heroes in their battle to defeat monsters of destruction trying to take over the world whilst the power of Mana has been weakened.

Players can choose between six main characters and supporting allies, the story will play out in different ways depending on the combination of the main character and allies in the party.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

