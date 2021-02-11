Paperball Deluxe Launches March 25 for Switch - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Cliax Games announced Paperball Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 25. The game includes all of the DLC released in the PC version, as well as some new content.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time to get rolling—now on Nintendo Switch!

Paperball is a highly challenging ball roller that will put your balance skills to the test. Whether you like to play it safe to make it through with the least amount of falls, or you risk it all to obtain the fastest time – a plethora of stages and game modes will keep you coming back for a long time.

Key Features:

250 all-unique stages.

Over 15 different environments.

Seven different game modes, rewarding different kinds of play.

Local co-op and competitive multiplayer.

Motion controls and HD rumble support.

Many different skins to customize your ball.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles