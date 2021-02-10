ConnecTank Launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC This Fall - News

Publisher Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy announced the multiplayer tank battle and puzzle game, ConnecTank, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Fall 2021.

Read the latest details on the game below:

ConnecTank is a 2D action-adventure game developed by YummyYummyTummy, Inc. for one-to-four players that combines exciting tank battles with puzzle solving.

In ConnecTank, players deliver packages for one of three Barons seeking to become the top Tycoon of New Pangea! Through innovative tank battle mechanics utilizing both skill and teamwork, players fight rival tanks to improve their existing tank or, once enough parts are collected, use new ones!

Each mammoth sized tank comes with its own unique skills, strengths, and weaknesses, so choose wisely! With hundreds of missions, ever-changing powerups, and dozens of tanks to battle the possibilities are endless!

