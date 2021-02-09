The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Expansion Launches by End of March - News

posted 2 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive in its latest financial results revealed new sales figures for Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other titles.

The publisher has also announced the next expansion for The Outer Worlds, called Murder on Eridanos, will launch by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also launch by the end of the 2021 calendar year for the Nintendo Switch.

The Murder on Eridanos is described as "Halcyon Helen’s final (and finest!) adventure."

The first expansion for the game, Peril on Gorgon, released in September 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and launched for the Switch on February 18. The expansion Pass includes both expansions and is priced at $23.99. The first expansion is also available for $14.99.

The Outer Worlds released in October 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and for the Switch in June 2020.

