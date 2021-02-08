GTAV Sales Top 140 Million, RDR 2 Sales Top 36 Million, NBA 2K21 Sales Top 8 Million - Sales

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games in their latest financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, announced Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 140 million units worldwide.

Sales for Grand Theft Auto V in 2020 were the second-highest in any year, with its launch year in 2013 as the only year that sold better.

Take-Two also announced Red Dead Redemption 2 shipment figures have topped 36 million units, Borderlands 3 has shipped 12 million units and NBA 2K21 has sold-in 8 million units.

Take-Two has committed to supporting Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online through the end of 2021.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked by GamesIndustry if sales of the next-generation hardware were slower than seen in previous generations.

"In terms of consumer demand, absolutely not... These consoles are flying off the shelves and you can't get them for love or money. We don't see any concerns there whatsoever. Naturally, we would have liked to have seen a bigger supply because that would benefit us, but we remain very excited. And certainly, you want to have unfilled demand rather than dead inventory."

For the third fiscal quarter, which ended December 31, Take-Two reported net revenue was down seven percent year-over-year to $861 million, while net profits were up 11 percent to 182 million.

