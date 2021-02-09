CD Projekt RED Hit With Cyber Attack, Internal Systems Compromised - News

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series developer, CD Projekt Red, announced it has been hit with a cyber attack and that some of its internal systems have been compromised.

The developer says that to the best of their knowledge no personal data of players or users have been compromised in this cyber attack.

CD Projekt Red is working with relevant authorities to investigate the incident. This includes law enforcement, the president of the Personal Data Protection Office, and IT forensic specialists.

The ransom note was posted alongside the update from the studio, which says the hacker has stolen the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and an “unreleased version of The Witcher 3. "Documents relating accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more" have also been stolen.

If the hacker demands are not met the data stolen will be leaked online. However, CD Projekt RED has stated they will not give into the demands.

