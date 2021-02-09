The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Out Now for PS4 - News

Publisher SNK and developer Code Mystics announced The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $14.99 / €14.99 / 1,980 yen. The physical version of the game will launch in Japan on April 22 for 2,980 yen and this spring in North America and Europe for $24.99 / €34.90.

View the PS4 launch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the fully tuned up 2009 sequel to the critically acclaimed The King of Fighters 2002, The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match will include a bevy of new features on PlayStation 4, including a larger roster of 66 playable characters, a graphical overhaul, and redesigned abilities. The game’s online functionality is much smoother this time around thanks to the addition of rollback netcode.

Online Features:

Rollback Netcode – The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match features updated rollback netcode that greatly reduces online lag during matches. Players are able to tweak settings in order to improve their online experiences.

– The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match features updated rollback netcode that greatly reduces online lag during matches. Players are able to tweak settings in order to improve their online experiences. Quality of Life Online Versus Features – The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match includes online features that allow players to study their matches and learn from their mistakes. These include the ability to rewatch one’s 10 most recent online matches, options that enable win/loss counters, and cooldowns to prevent rematching after a quick bout.

– The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match includes online features that allow players to study their matches and learn from their mistakes. These include the ability to rewatch one’s 10 most recent online matches, options that enable win/loss counters, and cooldowns to prevent rematching after a quick bout. Two Unique Online Modes – Choose between “Rank Match,” where battle results are shared and ranked online, and “Player Match,” where fans can set their own versus battle settings. Fight to become the true King of Players on the international stage! The world is yours!

Fully Tuned Up:

Impressive Roster of 66 Playable Characters – In addition to the original cast of The King of Fighters 2002, a host of returning characters from previous installments of “The Nests Chronicles,” hidden characters, and an exclusive character called “Nameless” join the tournament for the largest character roster in KOF history.

– In addition to the original cast of The King of Fighters 2002, a host of returning characters from previous installments of “The Nests Chronicles,” hidden characters, and an exclusive character called “Nameless” join the tournament for the largest character roster in KOF history. Rearranged Graphics and Background Music – Every demo screen, cutscene, and winning screen has been completely overhauled. Furthermore, the game’s soundtrack has been remastered for even more intense matches.

– Every demo screen, cutscene, and winning screen has been completely overhauled. Furthermore, the game’s soundtrack has been remastered for even more intense matches. Numerous New and Old Moves Added – Along with the new moves and special moves specially created for this title, plenty of old moves return in KOF 2002 UM. Moreover, the game’s mechanics and characters’ abilities have been redesigned.

– Along with the new moves and special moves specially created for this title, plenty of old moves return in KOF 2002 UM. Moreover, the game’s mechanics and characters’ abilities have been redesigned. Large Upgrade of MAX Mode and MX2 – All the Desperation Moves in The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match can now be cancelled anytime via the “MAX Mode” system. The “MAX 2” ultimate moves are even more flashy and easier to use.

