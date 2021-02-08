FIFA 21 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 289 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) remains in first place on the Italian charts for Week 3, 2021, which ended January 31, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) and Ghost Recond: Breakpoint (PS4) remain in second and third places, respectively. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4) is in fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 4, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ghost Recond: Breakpoint (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) FIFA 21 (XOne) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles