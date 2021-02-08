By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 257 Views

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 4, 2021, according to SELL

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fourth place and Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Hitman 3

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  2. Hitman 3
  3. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
PS4
  1. FIFA 21
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One
  1. Cyberpunk 2077
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. FIFA 21
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Ring Fit Adventure
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  2. Wario Ware Gold
  3. Mario Kart 7
PC
  1. Football Manager 2021
  2. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  3. Cyberpunk 2077

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

Apparently it helped Nintendo to dominate in France that the Switch costs 299€ and not 329€ like in some other countries.

  • 0