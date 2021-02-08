Moving Out: Movers in Paradise DLC Launches February 25 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developers SMG Studio and DevM Games announced the Movers in Paradise DLC for Moving Out will launch on February 25 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The Movers in Paradise DLC adds 14 story levels, four movers, and 10 arcade levels to the game.

View the Movers in Paradise DLC trailer below:

Moving Out is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

