Call of Duty Franchise Has Earned $27 Billion in Revenue - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty has been one of the most successful video game franchises for over 10 years now. Its annual releases have topped the charts and with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone its popularity has grown even more in 2020.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a call with investors has revealed the Call of Duty franchise has earned $27 billion in revenue. This includes money generated with game sales, DLC, microtransactions, and more.

"[Call of Duty is] one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time," said Kotick.

The Call of Duty franchise had more than 100 million monthly active users when you combine the number of players on the premium and free-to-play titles.

The next premium entry in the series is expected to launch in Q4 2021. This isn't s surprise as the series has seen annual releases for a long time now.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

