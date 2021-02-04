ZeniMax Founder and CEO Robert A. Altman Has Died - News

Robert A. Altman, the founder and CEO of ZeniMax, has died, announced Bethesda.

"We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO," reads a statement from Bethesdas's official Twitter account. "He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being.

"During the pandemic, Robert would send out an email every week to keep in touch with everyone in the company. Everyone always looked forward to these."

"We are proud to carry on the values and principles Robert taught us," Bethesda also said in its statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Robert's family, who are a part of our family and have always treated us as part of theirs.

"Thank you for everything you did for all of us, Robert. Rest in Peace."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and several others in the industry have sent their condolences to Robert's family and the teams at ZeniMax and Bethesda.

"I am incredibly saddened by the news that we have lost an industry icon, partner, and close friend Robert Altman," said Spencer. "Sending love and strength to his family and all the teams at Zenimax/Bethesda during this very difficult time."

"Robert contributed so much to the gaming industry over many decades, and personally, I’ll always remember how he and Bethesda supported and encouraged me from the very start of The Game Awards," said The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley. "His legacy will live on through the incredible people and games at Bethesda."

"A sad moment for the games industry. Robert Altman built ZeniMax into what it is today," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and colleagues."

"This makes me so sad," said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. "One of the really great people in the games industry, and a true mensch. At Bethesda parties, he poured Glenmorangie 18 ($100 per bottle), because he would never serve his guests anything he didn't drink himself. RIP, a gentleman to the core."

"Still in shock over the news of Robert's passing," said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser. "He was a visionary, a steadfast supporter and advocate of the video game industry, and kind person and friend to many of us. My thoughts are with his family."

"This is very sad news," said former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime. "Robert loved the games industry, the creators and the fans. I will miss him."

The team here at VGChartz sends our condolences to Robert's family and the teams at ZeniMax and Bethesda.

