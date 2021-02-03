Roguebook Launches June 24 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Abrakam Entertainment announced the roguelike deckbuilder, Roguebook, will launch for PC via Steam on June 24, and later for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Hee is an overview of the game:

he ancients speak of a Book written since time immemorial containing all the world’s legends. After many fabulous adventures, recounted in Faeria – Chronicles of Gagana, this relic was lost in a well of Faeria. Through contact with this source of magic, the Book developed a wicked free will of its own and became the Roguebook!

You are trapped in the Book of Lore of Faeria, and each page represents a new challenge. Lead your two heroes to victory in this roguelike deckbuilder developed in partnership with Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering. Put together the best synergies between cards, relics and abilities, and take on the Roguebook.

Key Features:

Legendary Heroes Six Hero Pairs – Choose two heroes to start a game. Each hero has a collection of over 50 cards, a personal relic and a unique skill tree. Maximize Synergies – The hero at the front protects the hero at the back. Switch the positions of your heroes and combine their strengths to unleash powerful combos. Strategic Battles – Skillfully anticipate and queue up your actions to defeat over 40 bosses and enemies.

Build Your Deck as You Play Dynamic Deckbuilding – Over 200 cards to cleverly assemble as the game progresses. You will never play with the same deck twice. Relics with Unique Powers – Upgrade your cards with 30 special gems. Collect 80 relics with extraordinary effects. More Cards, More Power! – Each hero has a unique skill tree to unlock. Collect cards and select the best skills!

Explore a World That Changes with Each New Brushstroke The Book Changes Each Time You open It – The map along with its mysteries and dangers are procedurally generated for a brand-new challenge every time. Paint the World – The Roguebook’s pages are composed of hexagonal tiles. Use magic inks that reveal different patterns to fully explore each page. A Range of Encounters – Merchants, travelers, ruins, quests, etc. Lots of chances to obtain cards and relics… or to fall into a trap!

Each Run Counts in the Quest to Defeat the Roguebook Hours and Hours of Fun – 20 hours on average to beat the game, hundreds of hours to unlock everything. Progress at Your Own Pace – Collect pages and use them to buy upgrades. Level up your heroes to unlock new cards. 20 Difficulty Levels – Defeat the final boss to unlock the Epilogue level. Each level grants access to new relics, gems and encounters, but also spawns tougher enemies.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles