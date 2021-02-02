Winds & Leaves Announced for PSVR - News

Prison Boss VR and Jousting Time developer Trebuchet has announced Winds & Leaves for the PlayStation VR. It will launch in Spring 2021.

"We are very excited about Winds & Leaves, as it is our largest project to date," said Trebuchet creative director and co-founder Alexandre Pernot Lopes. "We have welcomed a bunch of new faces in our team, and pushed our limits to create something unique and innovative. None of it would be possible without PlayStation’s incredible trust and support."

Prepare yourself for a magnificent journey like none other where you’ll uncover mystical ancient secrets whilst re-flourishing the land!

In Winds & Leaves, you are The Gardener, a lonely being whose sole purpose is to regrow vegetation in a barren world. This is no small deed, considering you’ll only have your stilts, some planting tools and your limitless thirst for exploration. As you begin exploring the world, you’ll stumble upon old landmarks that you’ll have to awaken by summoning the energy of your ever growing forests. You’ll soon realize these imposing structures are all part of a greater whole.

Key Features:

Grow a Verdant Forest – Stranded in a barren landscape, you are the only being capable of mastering the ancient art of growing vegetation. Journey across the Steppe to gather ancient dormant varieties. Learn to read the signs of the various climates, uncover diverse biomes, and grow your own forest in this truly unique VR flora builder.

– Stranded in a barren landscape, you are the only being capable of mastering the ancient art of growing vegetation. Journey across the Steppe to gather ancient dormant varieties. Learn to read the signs of the various climates, uncover diverse biomes, and grow your own forest in this truly unique VR flora builder. Explore an Intriguing Ever-Changing World and Uncover Its Mysteries – Up on your Stilts, a unique locomotion system made for PlayStation VR, cross deserts and empty riverbeds to stumble on otherworldly monuments that belong to a distant past. As you grow a lush flora throughout the world, discover ancient knowledge about this once-thriving land to guide you in your effort to make life blossom again.

– Up on your Stilts, a unique locomotion system made for PlayStation VR, cross deserts and empty riverbeds to stumble on otherworldly monuments that belong to a distant past. As you grow a lush flora throughout the world, discover ancient knowledge about this once-thriving land to guide you in your effort to make life blossom again. Witness and Feel a Whole World Coming Back to Life – As you start planting a sprawling forest, enjoy a stunningly beautiful VR experience featuring procedural player-grown trees, an evolving, living soundtrack that reacts to the world around you, and dynamic time and weather simulation. Winds & Leaves is a true VR symphony.

