EA Announces Return of College Football Games - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Electronic Arts has announced the return of its college football games.

EA from 1993 to 2013 released college football games. This includes 17 NCAA Football titles, two College Football USA titles, and two Bill Walsh College Football titles.

EA Sports has launched a new official Twitter account for its college football games.

