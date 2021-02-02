STRIDE is a Parkour Adventure Game, Launches for PSVR in 2021 - News

Developer Joy Way announced the high-octane parkour adventure game, STRIDE, will launch for the PlayStation VR in early 2021.

STRIDE is a story parkour action game in virtual reality. Battle enemies in the canopy of a quarantined metropolis. Experience the feeling of vertigo as you stream between rooftops and flow across balconies in your effort to save the city.

Game Modes:

Endless Mode – Infinite level generation provides unlimited challenging terrain.

– Infinite level generation provides unlimited challenging terrain. Arena Mode – A spacious varied-terrain arena with waves of enemies. Perfect for practicing tricks and refining your shooting skills.

– A spacious varied-terrain arena with waves of enemies. Perfect for practicing tricks and refining your shooting skills. Time Run Mode – Test your parkour-at-speed skills in a race against the clock.

