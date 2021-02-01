Project DT is a High-Speed Sci-Fi Action Game, Announced by Digital Sky - News

Chinese video game studio Digital Sky has announced high-speed science-fiction action game, Project DT.

Digital Sky is currently hiring developers to work on the game. The list of open jobs includes level planners, scenario writers, 3D scene modelers, 3D animation designers, concept designers, and Unreal Engine 4 client engineers.

The developer has worked on Dragon Ball Z and Tokyo Ghoul mobile games for Bandai Namco.

View the announcement trailer below:

View the gameplay demonstration video below:

