Left 4 Dead 2 in Germany Finally Gets Uncensored Version

The multiplayer survival horror first-person shooter, Left 4 Dead 2, released back in November 2009. In Germany, the game had a censored version on release and now over 11 years later Valve has requested the German authorities re-evaluate the game.

The Steam Team in a post announced the uncensored uncut international version of Left 4 Dead 2 is now available in Germany.

"Valve recently requested that German authorities re-evaluate the game Left 4 Dead 2," reads the post from the Steam Team. "We are happy to let you know that as a result the uncut international version of Left 4 Dead 2 is now available to our customers in Germany. Owners of the game in Germany can download this free DLC to update the game if you wish to do so."

Left 4 Dead 2 is available now for the Xbox 360 and PC. A spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 22, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

