Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa Coming to PS5, Launches Q2 2021

Developer Triple-I Games announced Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa be launching for the PlayStation 5, alongside the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions, which were previously announced. The game will release in Q2 2021.

The PS5 version of the game will run at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution. It will also have faster load times and rendering enhancements like improved ambient occlusion, motion blur, and bloom.

"We made the choice last year to utilize the extra time 2020 gave us and we are now ready to bring Hindsight to our wonderful followers and fans," said Triple-I Games creative director Hemanshu Chhabra. "We amped up the choices, combat, cinematics, and even the framerate to make our game the best it can be when we launch later this year."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The kingdom of Champaner cherishes life above all else, preferring to practice pacifism in place of wielding weapons. When a virus begins transforming residents into bloodthirsty beasts known as Raakshasas and a destructive rift fills the sky, those sacred values quickly come into question. Jehan, a mysterious man with one arm, unknowingly holds the fate of Champaner in the palm of his hand.

Mourning the loss of his recently-murdered father, Jehan finds himself torn between the pacifism he was taught to revere and a need for revenge. Choose between Merciful or Ruthless styles of combat, each with their own advantages and drawbacks. Strategically stun enemies to gain the respect of the people or eradicate foes quickly with a deadly sword. Each enemy and boss has different movesets and behaviors depending on the chosen style.

Decisions in Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa have long-lasting repercussions, impacting the game and delivering branching story paths. Choices can appear obvious via dialogue or fighting methods, but destiny may have something completely unexpected in store for Jehan. Sometimes even travel time can make a difference. Move too slowly or get distracted helping townspeople and Jehan might not make it in time to save the day.

Fight humans and monsters through Merciful or Ruthless means to save the kingdom. Earn new abilities for both styles of combat, stunning swathes of enemies or making jagged swords erupt from the ground. Forge Jehan’s personal path in a fantastical world filled with magic and technology, rendered in a tragically beautiful watercolor style. Honor the societal pressure to remain vigilant or descend into madness.

