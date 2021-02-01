Switch Shipments Reach 79.87 Million Units as of December 31, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing Top 30M - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 678 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2020. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 79.87 million units, while 532.34 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 11.57 million Switch units and 75.85 million Switch games.
Nintendo previously forecasted it will ship 24 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. However, this has now been increased to 26.5 million units.
Nintendo reported net sales of ¥1,404.5 billion, operating income of ¥521.1 billion, and ordinary profit of ¥528.2 billion.
Breaking down Switch shipment figures for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 by region:
- Japan - 2.71 million
- Americas - 4.49 million
- Europe - 2.97 million
- Other - 1.30 million
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 33.41 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 31.18 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 22.85 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 21.45 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 20.35 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 20.23 million
- Super Mario Party – 13.82 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.00 million
- Splatoon 2 – 11.90 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 9.82 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.13 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 8.68 million
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 8.32 million
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.05 million
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 2.62 million
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 2.84 million (excluding Japan) (released November 20)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 1.94 million (released October 30)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.48 million
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.08 million (released October 16)
