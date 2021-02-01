Switch Shipments Reach 79.87 Million Units as of December 31, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing Top 30M - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2020. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 79.87 million units, while 532.34 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 11.57 million Switch units and 75.85 million Switch games.

Nintendo previously forecasted it will ship 24 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. However, this has now been increased to 26.5 million units.

Nintendo reported net sales of ¥1,404.5 billion, operating income of ¥521.1 billion, and ordinary profit of ¥528.2 billion.

Breaking down Switch shipment figures for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 by region:

Japan - 2.71 million

Americas - 4.49 million

Europe - 2.97 million

Other - 1.30 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 33.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 31.18 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 22.85 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 21.45 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 20.35 million Super Mario Odyssey – 20.23 million Super Mario Party – 13.82 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.00 million Splatoon 2 – 11.90 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 9.82 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.13 million Ring Fit Adventure – 8.68 million Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 8.32 million Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.05 million Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 2.62 million Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 2.84 million (excluding Japan) (released November 20) Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 1.94 million (released October 30) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.48 million Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.08 million (released October 16)

