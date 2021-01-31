Reggie: Switch Was a 'Make or Break Product' After Failure of Wii U - News

The former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime on the New York Gaming Awards Twitch stream (and transcribed by NintendoLife) admitted the Nintendo Switch "was a make or break" for Nintendo as the hybrid console followed the failure of the Wii U.

The Nintendo Wii U launched in November 2012 and only managed to sell 13.56 million units lifetime. The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo with sales of over 77 million units.

"You know, Nintendo has done so many innovations in the space... I think what Nintendo did with the Switch, after the poor performance of Wii U, I think to me and what I was part of, that's my lasting memory," said Fils-Aime.

"People forget, when the Wii U launched, the performance over that life cycle was so poor, I mean it was the worst-selling platform, I think maybe Virtual Boy was a little bit worse, but Wii U underperformed pretty radically in the marketplace.

"And when your only business is video games that next had to be successful and the Switch continues to be a dynamic platform - selling exceptionally well. And the ability for the company to come up with the concept, to bring it to life, to bring it to the marketplace, to have not only great first-party content but great third party and independent developer content - that is going to be something I will always be proud of.

"Along with so many of the other things I was part of, but the Switch really was a make or break product for the company and luckily it was a hit."

