Horizon: Forbidden West Dev Teases the 'Gameplay and Storytelling Possibilities' - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games in June 2020 announced a sequel to the 2017 PS4 hit game Horizon: Zero Dawn, called Horizon: Forbidden West. The open-world action RPG will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year.

A Guerrilla Games spokesperson in an interview with GamesRadar has teased the "gameplay and storytelling possibilities" in the world that will be explored in the new game.

"We're so excited to spend more time in this world, expanding its lore and continuing Aloy's journey," said the spokesperson. "There are so many gameplay and storytelling possibilities in this universe and we can't wait to explore them further in Horizon Forbidden West."

"Part of what made the machine combat in Horizon Zero Dawn so satisfying was the puzzle-solving element in each encounter," the spokesperson added. "What is this machine's attack pattern? What are its weaknesses? Which strategies are most successful? There was the harsh reality of stumbling upon machines that you weren't quite ready to take on.

"Our reveal trailer showed players they can look forward to things they've never seen before, but we'd like to leave it at that for now and preserve as much of that satisfaction for players to discover for themselves."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles