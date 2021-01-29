Boxed Version of Visual Novel Root Double Debuts on Switch Today - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch physical versions of Japanese visual novel Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition are available today, courtesy of publisher ININ Games. Root Double marks ININ's first collaboration with Sekai Project, which originally published the game in 2012 exclusively in Japan. The Xtend Edition is an updated version with a new ending, first released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

The exclusive physical Limited Edition and Collector's Edition are both available now at ININ's Strictly Limited Partner Store. The digital version has been available on Switch since November 2020.

About the Game:

Set in 2030 in a combined city and research hub, the residents are unable to interact with the outside world without permission from the local government. After an accident at an institute in the city, one of the game's two protagonists, Watase Kasasagi, is sent in as part of a rescue team; the other, a high school student named Natsuhiko Tenkawa, happens to be in the institute at the time of the accident.

At the start of the game, there are two story scenarios for the player to choose from. Each scenario is told from a different character's perspective in which the player assumes the role of; you must search for survivors, make the right choices, build your relationships, and regain your memories as you try to stay alive. An essential component in the game is the "Senses Sympathy System" ("SSS") and throughout the game, the player is given a chance to adjust their impressions ("Senses") of the characters (including the characters that they are taking the role of) using sliders.

Features:

Beautiful artwork reworked in full HD

Directed by Ever17 Creator Takumi Nakazawa

Hours and hours of story that dynamically changes based on your choices

Unique gameplay (Senses Sympathy System) sets it apart from conventional visual novels

Mature serious storyline

Fully voiced in Japanese by famous voice actors

High replayability requires replaying to see all possible story outcomes

Two storyline branches - one before the crime and one after the crime

More Articles