Resident Evil 3 Remake Sells 3.6 Million, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Tops 7.2 Million - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom has released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. Net sales increased 22.6 percent year-over-year, while operating profit grew 32.2 percent. It is the most profitable holiday quarter ever for the company.

The company also announced the remake of Resident Evil 3 has sold 3.6 million units. However, Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad points out this is behind the remake of Resident Evil 2, which sold 4.7 million units during the same timeframe.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 7.2 million units, which brings total sales for the base game and expansion to over 24 million units.

Outlook through end of the fiscal year includes launch of:



- Monster Hunter Rise (high demand)

- Ghosts n Goblins for Switch



Resident Evil Village is scheduled for next fiscal year and will release in May 2021.



Here is a look at top series sales. pic.twitter.com/1hSkHoYn3V — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 28, 2021



