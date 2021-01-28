Gunbarich is a Shoot 'Em Up, Launches February 12 for PC - News

City Connection announced it will Psikyo's shoot ’em up, Gunbarich, for PC via Steam on February 12. It will support both English and Japanese languages.

Shoot back the enemy bullets! The breakout-like shooter with a variety of items and gimmicks!

Gunbarich is a breakout-like shooter game that first appeared in arcades in 2001. Control the flipper and shoot the pink ball = puck to break all the blocks to clear the stage. You miss if you run out of time or drop the puck.

You can use the flipper to shoot back enemy bullets as well as the puck. The enemy bullets you shoot back can cause massive damage if you hit an enemy character. You can also control the activation of the puck and enemy bullets hit by the flipper with left and right inputs.

You can set the difficulty level, life, number of continues, controls, screen orientation, item dropping speed, enemy bullet speed, and more.

In addition, now we have online rankings!

Be the world’s best Gunbarich!

Characters

Marion, The Little Great Wizard Power: ★ Speed: ★★ Magic: ★★★

Grutan, The Flying Pirate Power: ★★★ Speed: ★ Magic: ★★



Options

The vertical screen mode that allows you to play in arcade style like back in the day.

You can set the number of lives from one to nine and the number of continues from zero to unlimited.

We’ve implemented a new “Arrange” option that allows you to set item drop speed and enemy bullet speed to be slower than normal.

You can switch the flipper’s continuous hit function on and off.

Score Attack

This is a new feature that has a very severe mode with a fixed difficulty level and number of lives.

Compete in high scores and score attacks against players from all over the world!

Online rankings can be viewed from the options menu.

