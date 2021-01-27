Yooka-Laylee Developer Playtonic Rebranding - News

Yooka-Laylee series developer Playtonic has sent out emails to its Kickstarter backers that reveals the company will be rebranding itself.

"One of the things we're doing is a rebrand," reads the e-mail. Playtonic adds "there is a good reason for us doing so."

Many fans of the Banjo-Kazooie series have hoped Microsoft lets Playtonic remake the original Nintendo 64 games for modern platforms or develop a completely new entry. However, the studio in early 2020 said it was not working on a Banjo-Kazooie game, but that could have since changed.

The developer promises more information on the rebrand will be revealed soon.

Playtonic is teasing a rebrand among other exciting things. They have always been a logical acquisition target for Xbox, maybe they finally join now (after all the rumors and denial last year). Who better to make a new Banjo than them?! Hat tip to @HermanWrestling for the find. pic.twitter.com/hsYJ1jvyu9 — Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) January 27, 2021

