EA Creates New Studio Full Circle to Work on the Next Skate

EA Creates New Studio Full Circle to Work on the Next Skate - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 367 Views

Electronic Arts announced the formation of a brand-new studio, called Full Circle, who will work on the next Skate game. The new developer is based in Vancouver, Canada and has team members from around the world. 

"We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends," reads the official Full Circle studio page on the EA website.

"We're working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games."

Full Circle currently has 30 open positions that game developers can apply for. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


