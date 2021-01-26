Xbox Series X|S Had Best Launch Month for Xbox Console, Xbox Game Pass Tops 18M Subscribers - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft released its financial results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2020. Microsoft reported revenue of $43.1 billion and net income of $15.5 billion for the quarter. This is an increase of 17 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

"What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Building their own digital capability is the new currency driving every organization’s resilience and growth. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform."

Looking at the Xbox business, hardware sales grew 86 percent year-over-year, driven by the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox content and services revenue grew 40 percent. Overall gaming revenue increased 51 percent.

Nadella during the earnings call with investors announced Xbox Game Pass has topped 18 million subscribers, while there are over 100 million monthly active Xbox Live users across consoles, PC, and mobile.

The Xbox Series X|S had the best launch month ever for an Xbox console.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

