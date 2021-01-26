WB Games Future Titles to Have 'A Heavy Focus on Live Service' - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has a number of games in development that will be coming out over the next couple of years. The live service appears to be the main focus for many of these games.

A job listing for an internship at the Virtual Games Production department of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed they are "currently involved in a variety of new projects, ranging from casual games to core games featuring our well-known franchises on all platforms" and the game will have "a heavy focus on live service."

The list of games Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment plans to release in the next couple of years includes Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy, and Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood will launch first on June 22 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, while Gotham Knights will also release sometime in 2021. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy will launch in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles