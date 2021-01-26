Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Gets Gameplay Trailer Ahead of February Release - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide have released a gameplay trailer for the beat ’em up action RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

Here is an overview of the game:

A unique experience full of savage combat and mystical adventures, inspired by the famous role-playing game.

You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. You can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth. But your worst enemy is yourself: if you don’t contain your rage, it can destroy you once again…

Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the Werewolf can unleash its rage to tear enemies apart. This rage is your greatest asset but also your weakness…

On his quest for redemption and blood, Cahal plays a crucial role in the great war between the Garou and Endron, a powerful oil company that serves the Wyrm, a destructive spirit ravaging the planet.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 4.

