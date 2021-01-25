Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Characters Move Faster Than the Original - News

Nintendo originally released Super Mario 3D World for the Wii U in November 2013 and will be re-releasing the game next month for the Nintendo Switch with extra content.

The official Nintendo UK site has revealed the re-release of the game will feature faster movement than the original game. Characters more run faster and climb higher after up a Super Bell.

"As an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, some brand new gameplay improvements have been made to spice up this adventure," reads the Nintendo UK site.

"All characters have received a boost to their running speed and climb even higher after picking up a Super Bell, making platforming that little bit snappier."

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12.

