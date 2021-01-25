Tekken Producer Katsuhiro Harada Wants to Make Another Pokken Tournament - News

Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada via Twitter hinted that he wants to make another Pokken Tournament game.

Harada says he has a good relationship with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, and that Pokken Tournament was a success. He would like to make another one, however, it is up to Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to decide if another entry would be made.

Pokken Tournament released for the Wii U in March 2016, followed by a release on the Nintendo Switch in September 2017. The two versions of the game have sold over two million units worldwide.

We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again.

But it's not what we decide, it's what they decide.https://t.co/U8mzxSpWsv — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) January 24, 2021

For 2021 there is one confirmed new release in the Pokemon franchise, with Pokemon Snap launching for the Nintendo Switch on April 30 for $59.99. It is also rumored 2006's Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will be getting remakes that will be announced in February.

