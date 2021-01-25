Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Launches Q2 2021 in the West - News

Publisher G Choice and developer Studio Artdink announced Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q2 2021 in North America and Europe, as well as in Japan on April 22.

The Original Development Team Behind the Wheel

The game is a fully remastered version of the famous Wonder Boy IV from 1994 with the development being led by the creator of the Wonder Boy series, Ryuichi Nishizawa. Nishizawa-san is supported by members of the original development team. Shinichi Sakamoto (sound), Maki Ōzora (character design) and Takanori Kurihara (creative management) are creating the next entry of the beloved series.

Dream Team with New Features

Asha is chosen to leave her village in order to rescue missing spirits and to save the world. Luckily, she has her blue flying friend Pepelogoo to help her on her adventures.

While the story stays true to the origins, there are many updates and features that will be included in the new Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World:

For the first time ever: Character voices.

Remastered graphics with a fresh 2.5D design.

New dynamic and impressive cutscenes and animations.

Remastered game sounds and soundtrack by Shinichi Sakamoto.

Additional easy mode, so everyone alike can enjoy the game.

The developers listened closely to the fans to make sure that their feedback will be implemented in order to create a stunning fresh take on the Wonder Boy brand that will make gamers happy.

Original Monster World IV Included

The beloved original Monster World IV is included in all physical editions. Monster World IV is featured on the cartridge for Nintendo Switch and will be an exclusive download code that comes with the PlayStation 4 disc version of Asha in Monster World.

