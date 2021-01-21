Auto Chess Launches for PS4 on January 27 as a Free-to-Play Title - News

Developer Dragonest announced Auto Chess will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 27 as a free-to-play title. This is after it first launched in paid Early Access in December.

Auto Chess is also available as a free-to-play title for PC via the Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

Here is an overview of the PS4 version of the game:

You’re in control

First things first: controls. Playing on PlayStation offers you a unique way to approach Auto Chess. With this simple layout, you’ll find learning the controls easy, allowing you to focus on the true challenge of developing and mastering your own personal style and strategy.

Now, hold your controller tight. Let’s jump into the world of Auto Chess!

Explore the land of Rune

You’ll find yourself battling across Rune. After several wars, the citizens of Rune finally live in an era of relative peace. The warriors you’ll meet from each race are the ones who brought Rune out of the dark period of war. Those very same legendary warriors will be the chess pieces at your disposal as you fiercely battle for victory in Auto Chess.

And with the advent of Season 10, a brand-new race has arrived on the battlefield –the Pandaman. Get ready for three Pandaman heroes to join the battle in their quest to protect the homeland and families.

Fight as a Warrior

In each battle, you’ll fight against seven other opponents as well as creeps. Simply maintain your HP while eliminating other opponents and victory will be yours. How do you do that exactly? Well, let’s cover off five essential points to get you started, including the chess pieces, their races and classes, the basic line-up mechanism along with gold, synergy and items. After this crash course, you’ll be battling in no time.

1. Upgrade the chess pieces

The starting level of a chess piece is 1-star. The very best level is 3-star. You combine three 1-star chess pieces to upgrade a 2-star chess piece. And it takes three 2-star chess pieces to upgrade to a 3-star chess piece. Every upgrade improves that piece’s skill and makes for a more powerful chess piece in your line-up.

Gold can be used to purchase chess pieces for upgrading. Gold can also be used to purchase experience for the chess player, which allows you to place more chess pieces on the battlefield.

2. Active the synergies

Activating the bonus effects of synergy can help give you tactical advantages, the trick is knowing the right time. You can decide to activate it in the early stages for an early lead, or you could choose to wait until it has an even stronger effect for late stage game changer. However, if you care more about the attributes of your line-up, you can upgrade a chess piece and make it the key component of your strategy instead. The choice is yours.

3. Acquire items

Early on, you’ll obtain some basic items which will come in handy as you battle. Items are also dropped in the creep rounds. As you play, you’ll learn the all-important combinations of items that will upgrade them and make them far more powerful.

Always remember – strategy is key in this game, so think about your line-up in future rounds and never forget to maintain your gold and experience.

4. Analyze the line-up

To guarantee victory in battle, you’ll need to focus on your line-up as well as your opponents’ line-ups. Since chess pieces are all drawn from a shared piece pool, forming a dream line-up can be difficult if your opponent is pursuing a similar strategy. Some hints to keep alive: place chess pieces tactically, manage gold at all times, and make sure you take full advantage of the creep round for extra goodies.

5. Manage gold

Gold is as scarce as it is significant. You’re given a certain amount of gold when you start and you’ll be able to obtain more from interest, winning streaks as well as losing streaks. The interest you earn is based on the amount of gold left at the end of each round with the most being five. You obtain the same amount of interest from a losing streak as a winning streak, but of course, winning streaks are always more fun.

PlayStation Plus exclusive content

Auto Chess hasn’t forgotten about you, PlayStation Plus members. The awesome (and exclusive) chess player, Chiyome Mochizuki will be free to redeem for all PlayStation Plus members on the PlayStation Store. And that’s not all. Once you visit the Auto Chess in-game store, you’ll find it packed with even more exclusive content like chess players Matryoshka and Yi Sun-sin as well as Goblin Workshop Chessboard. All available on official launch day January 27.

Time to join the battle

That’s all you need to know to begin your journey to become an Auto Chess champion. All that’s left is to make sure you download Auto Chess for free when it hits PlayStation Store on January 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

