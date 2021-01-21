Puzzle Quest 3 Announced for PC, iOS, and Android, More Platforms to be Announced in the Future - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Infinity Plus Two have announced Puzzle Quest 3 for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. Additional platforms will be announced later. The game will launch later this year as a free-to-play title.

"After an overwhelming demand from fans over the past decade for the next installment of Puzzle Quest, we’re thrilled to finally reveal the development of Puzzle Quest 3," said Infinity Plus Two CEO and creative lead Steve Fawkner.

"The vision for this latest project has been years in the making, and like any good Puzzle Quest game, it’s a delicate balance of gameplay, story, and strategic puzzle-solving while introducing something unexpected that will appeal to both old and new fans. We can’t wait to share Puzzle Quest 3."

505 Games free-to-play boss Clive Robert added, "Puzzle Quest defined the puzzle-RPG genre, creating a beloved franchise with a rich heritage that continues to resonate with a player base of millions globally today.

"The work that Steve [Fawkner] and his team have done to reintroduce the franchise as a free-to-play experience across multiple platforms will undoubtedly reinvent the puzzle genre once again. As a unified publishing and dev team, we’ve created a path for the franchise that puts the player first so we can best serve our growing community."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

uzzle Quest 3 returns to its origins, recalling the deep RPG mechanics and signature heroic storylines that made the original a standout hit within the Match-3 category. Now featuring a twist on traditional puzzle gameplay, Puzzle Quest 3 offers an intense one-versus-one battle system realized in a 3D game world. Taking place 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, players will embark on a heroic journey across Etheria to discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon’s dying words.

Puzzle Quest 3 features an all-new adventure to become the ultimate hero, battling and building a legacy in thrilling head-to-head combat. The game includes an immersive battle system where players unleash torturous spells and paralyzing attacks through the power of gem-crushing in an enhanced turn-based system. Puzzle Quest 3 once again pushes the genre limits by introducing new and imaginative gameplay mechanics. The game will be available to fans worldwide, across a wide variety of mobile devices and PC later this year, with additional platforms to be announced.

The Original Puzzle RPG returns when Puzzle Quest 3 launches later this year!

⚔️Prepare to embark on a legendary new quest!⚔️



Stay up to date and follow our journey:

➡️https://t.co/a391Is5mpU

➡️@puzzlequest3

➡️https://t.co/nGkitaHZ7W



#PuzzleQuest3 #PrepareForANewQuest pic.twitter.com/Ev9xXnNgiL — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 21, 2021

