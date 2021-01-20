Star Fox and F-Zero Character Designer Takaya Imamura Leaves Nintendo After 32 Years - News

Takaya Imamura announced on Facebook he has left Nintendo after working at the company for 32 years.

"Today is my last day coming to work," Imamura said. "I took a selfie with the empty office building. It feels pretty sad to think about not coming here anymore… Hats off to myself for 32 years of hard work!"

Imamura was a designer on the original F-Zero and Star Fox games. He was the character designer for Captain Falcon and Fox McCloud, art director on Star Fox 64, chief designer on F-Zero X, art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, among many other roles.

