Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison - Switch Takes the Lead in December 2020

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 5,425,402 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 7,824,826 - Switch
Total Lead: 4,512,172 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 76,989,289
Wii Total Sales: 72,477,117
December 2020 is the 46th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 5.43 million units and gained the lead when you align the launches of the two consoles. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by 7.82 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 4.51 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 46th month for the Nintendo Switch is December 2020 and for the Wii it is August 2010. The Switch has sold 76.99 million units, while the Wii sold 72.48 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii sold current Switch sales in month 50.
The Wii sold 101.63 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 24.64 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
And there you have it. If Switch's 2021 is anything like 2020 then the Switch aint ever looking back. If 2020 was Switch's peak then the Wii might kiss the Switch one more time before Switch makes significant gains and never looks back.
Either way, Switch is coming out on top and just might outsell the Wii by the end of 2021.
Yeah. I think the odds are in the switch's favor that the Wii might not catch up again. The switch would have to sell around 5 million I think from January to the end of April to keep the lead. So that's pretty reasonable.
So even if the Wii comes back, it will be very brief. Probably just for a month.
Thinking how the Switch might surpass 100 millions and the Wii this year is crazy. It feels like there is still a lot of life left to it.
The behemoth has fallen!
Well, not completely yet, but this is a major change. And looking by how much the Switch blew past the Wii, there is a considerable chance Switch stays ahead even when Wii gets through it's holiday season. If not the Switch probably will back in lead shortly after, the momentum is clearly on Switch's side.
Now the big question is: can the Switch stay in front or does the Wii get a last month or two after it's holiday season?
But even if the Wii gets in front again, it would only last a month or two before the Switch passes the Wii again and would never look back.