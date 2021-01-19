Nintendo Opens Twitter Account For Corporate News - News

Nintendo has decided to open a new Twitter account to be used for "corporate and investor relations news." Announcements and information relating to financials will be shared on the new account. Nintendo will not be responding to messages or inquiries with the new Twitter account.

"We’ve opened this Twitter account to deliver Nintendo Co., Ltd. corporate and Investor Relations news," reads the Twitter account. "Financial announcements and other corporate-focused information will be shared on this account. Please note that we will not respond to messages or inquiries."

Nintendo will likely share information for the third fiscal quarter, which ended December 31, 2020, on this new Twitter account. Earnings and sales information for the Nine Months Earnings will release on February 1.

We’ve opened this Twitter account to deliver Nintendo Co., Ltd. corporate and Investor Relations news. Financial announcements and other corporate-focused information will be shared on this account. Please note that we will not respond to messages or inquiries. — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) January 18, 2021

