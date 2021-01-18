Ninja Theory's Project: Mara Dev Diary is About Capturing Reality - News

Ninja Theory has released a new developer diary for its experimental title, Project: Mara.

The video takes a closer look at the art process for the game and how the team uses a variety of techniques and tools to capture reality.

Project: Mara takes place in an apartment that really exists and has been re-created in the game.

View the developer diary below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Project: Mara is an in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling.

Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.

