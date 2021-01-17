Bayonetta 3 Update Hopefully Coming This Year, According to Platinum Games - News

Platinum Games' Hideki Kamiya in an interview during a recent Arcade Archives stream and transcribed by NintendoEverything said he hopes to provide an update on Bayonetta 3 and unannounced games this year.

"We’ve been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3, not that I can say too much, but I hope we can give an update during the year," said Kamiya.

"And give updates on a few more unannounced projects too. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that, but I said it anyway."

"The point is – I’m trying to do a lot of stuff this year," he added. "Please keep an eye on us. I’m hoping to bring some hype to this industry."

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017.

