Best Strategy Game of 2020
Paul Broussard
Like the action genre, 2020 was something of a quiet year for strategy. After a console exclusive won our award for Best Strategy Game of 2019, the typically PC-dominated genre managed something of a return to normality in 2020, and all four shortlisted titles are both available and largely preferable on PC. Who wound up leading the pack in a more traditional year?
The Shortlist:
Wasteland 3
Gears Tactics
Crusader Kings III
A Total War Saga: Troy
The Winner:
Wasteland 3
Runner-up: Crusader Kings III
Squad-based RPGs have been some of the most critically acclaimed games in the strategy genre over the past decade, and Wasteland 3 is no exception. inXile Entertainment delivered a challenging, thought-provoking strategy game while simultaneously working in a number of poignant decisions that add a new flavor to the series' narrative and atmosphere, delivering a game that stays true to its roots while appealing to a new audience as well.
Not to complain about the game itself... but did an RPG just win the strategy game award this year? I mean, the battles of Wasteland 3 certainly seem to have a relatively deep tactical layer to it in comparison to most RPGs, but it most certainly seems like an RPG to me, at least at first glance. If Wasteland 3 is a strategy game, I imagine there's a point to be made that Baldur's Gate is a strategy game as well, and I just can't see very many people going there.
4 of these games were on Game Pass day one. Not bad for a service that incentives low-quality shovelware.