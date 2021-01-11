Square Enix Files 3 Trademarks in Japan Related to Final Fantasy VII - News

Square Enix has filed three new trademarks in Japan that related to Final Fantasy VII that were made public today.

The publisher on December 17, 2020 filed trademarks for Ever Crisis and The First Soldier, and on December 22 filed a trademark for the Shinra Electric Power Company logo.

Ever Crisis has a similar name to the 2004 mobile title Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and the 2007 PSP titleCrisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. The First Soldier could be in reference to Sephiroth, who is the main villain of Final Fantasy VII. The Shinra Electric Power Company is a company in the world of Final Fantasy VII.

