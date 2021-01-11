Xbox Series S Will Hold Up for Graphically Intensive Games, Says Super Meat Boy Forever Dev - News

Tommy Refenes, co-creator of Super Meat Boy and lead designer on Super Meat Boy Forever, in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about the Xbox Series S and if it would hold up to graphically intensive games.

He believes the Xbox Series S will be able to hold up with higher end games for the ninth generation. He said some effects might be dulled down, but says having a game running at 1440p and 60FPS is "pretty great."

"Yeah, I think it will," says Refenes. "I mean you may have a few less effects, some crustier looking shadows and puddles and stuff but overall having a game run at 1440p at 60FPS is pretty great.

"It might make a difference in 5-8 years but I imagine by then even the Series X and PS5 will be nearing the end of their life cycle if they haven’t already been upstaged by their respective bigger, better versions."

Super Meat Boy Forever is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.

