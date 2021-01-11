Xbox Series S Will Hold Up for Graphically Intensive Games, Says Super Meat Boy Forever Dev - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 697 Views
Tommy Refenes, co-creator of Super Meat Boy and lead designer on Super Meat Boy Forever, in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about the Xbox Series S and if it would hold up to graphically intensive games.
He believes the Xbox Series S will be able to hold up with higher end games for the ninth generation. He said some effects might be dulled down, but says having a game running at 1440p and 60FPS is "pretty great."
"Yeah, I think it will," says Refenes. "I mean you may have a few less effects, some crustier looking shadows and puddles and stuff but overall having a game run at 1440p at 60FPS is pretty great.
"It might make a difference in 5-8 years but I imagine by then even the Series X and PS5 will be nearing the end of their life cycle if they haven’t already been upstaged by their respective bigger, better versions."
Super Meat Boy Forever is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS.
Lol I am sure the creators of super meat boy know everything about photo realistic graphics.
Are they running in 1440? I thought stuff like Valhalla etc were running in 1080.
I think MS did the console a disservice by pushing it as a 1440p machine to the point where developers have to compromise other settings to hit that target. Branding the S instead as the same experience as the X just in 1080p would have been wiser.
For his games sure. But we already know it won't be 1440p60fps for most games, even more when he says "graphically intensive games", that sure was what MS talked as PR but we haven't seem it being delivered on first batch of games.
I'm mixed now on the Series S. It's going to hold back 9th gen.
I think it will only hold back xbox games. I'm pretty sure multi plats will choose the ps5 as lead platform. It will just be dowgraded after that. But xbox made games will target the series s and the x will be upgraded from there.
I'm not gona say they got to drop the series s. But at the very least stop overpromising all its capabilities. They still can pull back like they did with the x and the most powerful advertisement and that was good for them. Hope they learn from that.