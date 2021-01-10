Animal Crossing: New Horizons Takes the Top Spot on the UK Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 900 Views
Animal Crossing: New Horizon has remained on the top spot on the UK charts for the final week of 2020, according to GfK for the week ending January 9, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 47 percent. This is totally normally coming out of the holidays.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second as sales fall 43 percent, followed by Just Dance 2021 in third, which saw sales decrease 24 percent. Despite being on all major platforms, 90 percent of physical sales for Just Dance 2021 so far are on the Nintendo Switch.
There are 15 Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 40 this week.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2021
- FIFA 21
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ring Fist Adventure
- Minecraft (NS)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- New Super Mario Bro. U Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
Is this unusual for this time of the year? The list is full of switch games. Obviously you still have gta5 in a permanent top 10 slot. But it seems a little strange to me.