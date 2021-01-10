Animal Crossing: New Horizons Takes the Top Spot on the UK Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizon has remained on the top spot on the UK charts for the final week of 2020, according to GfK for the week ending January 9, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 47 percent. This is totally normally coming out of the holidays.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second as sales fall 43 percent, followed by Just Dance 2021 in third, which saw sales decrease 24 percent. Despite being on all major platforms, 90 percent of physical sales for Just Dance 2021 so far are on the Nintendo Switch.

There are 15 Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 40 this week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2021 FIFA 21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ring Fist Adventure Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V New Super Mario Bro. U Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

