Best Shooter of 2020 - Article

/ 382 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Shooters at one point had a reputation of being too similar, with little to differentiate them from one another. While this fact may have held some merit in the past, 2020 proved that shooters have evolved - and found success - by embracing what sets them apart.

Activision successfully launched a pair of Call of Duty games which helped the series break its own records yet again. Warzone took battle royales to new heights, while Black Ops Cold War continued the series' consistent output. Id Software's Doom Eternal took the 2016 reboot's strong foundation and injected it with even more demon slaying adrenaline. And Valve finally delivered the next game in the Half-Life series, while leveraging some of the best VR implementation seen so far, with Half-Life: Alyx.

The Shortlist:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

The Winner:

Doom Eternal

Runner-up: Half-Life: Alyx

With Doom Eternal Id Software has once again proven it's in the driver's seat for the genre it helped establish almost 30 years ago. Taking what worked so well in the reboot and adding new enemies, weapons, abilities, and diverse open arenas proved to be a winning formula. Despite strong competition, Doom Eternal was able to run, jump, and blast its way to being named the Best Shooter of 2020.

More Articles