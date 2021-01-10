Best Platformer of 2020 - Article

/ 510 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Take a look at our shortlist of top-tier 2020 platformers and you'll notice a remarkably even distribution among the so-called "big three": Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. Nintendo threw the industry a curve-ball with Super Mario Bros. 35, an addictive battle royale platformer; Sony introduced the world to its new controller DualSense via the nostalgic Astro's Playroom; and Microsoft published the gorgeous Ori and the Will of the Wisps, part dastardly platformer, part backtracking adventure. Finally, Activision and developer Toys for Bob delivered Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which modernized the tough-as-nails platforming series while respecting its origins.

The Shortlist:

Astro's Playroom

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Super Mario Bros. 35

The Winner:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Runner-up: Astro's Playroom

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of those rare games that succeeds at everything it sets out to do, including platforming. As a forest spirit, Ori is agile and sprightly on the ground and in the air, and capable of multiple acrobat maneuvers. When developer Moon Studios combines those gravity-defying moves with responsive controls, the results are electric. Then there are the platforming challenges Moon Studios throws at Ori: portals; energy beams; swaths of deadly darkness; living platforms that close their jaws around unsuspecting guests; and, of course, the franchise's signature chase sequences, where Ori must chain together multiple moves with split-second timing to make it out alive.

More Articles