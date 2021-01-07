Hitman III Trailer Showcases PSVR Mode - News

IO Interactive has released a new trailer for Hitman III that showcases the virtual reality mode of the game that will be available using the PlayStation VR.

The PlayStation VR mode is only available using the PlayStation 4 version of the game. PlayStation 5 copies of the game will include a free digital copy of the PlayStation 4 version.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Powered by IO Interactive’s proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman III puts you in full control of Agent 47’s deadly abilities, his razor-sharp instincts and his entire arsenal of weapons and tools that you can use to master the art of assassination. Get to grips with the new camera that can open locks and analyze your performance with the return of post-mission Playstyles that are awarded based on how you complete missions.

On next-gen consoles, Hitman III will support 4K visuals, 60 frames per second, HDR, and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier’s crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPCs in a location at once.

Hitman III players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20 locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman III can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman III the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.

Hitman III will also support PlayStation VR at launch in January 2021—but it’s not only Hitman III locations that are supported. Every location from the World of Assassination trilogy can be enjoyed in VR when you play them through Hitman III.

Hitman III will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on January 20. Hitman III – Cloud Version is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

