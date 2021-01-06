PlayStation is in 'Decisive Decline' in Japan Following Lackluster PS5 Launch, According to Analyst - News

The PlayStation brand has seen a decline in popularity in Japan over the years with the PlayStation 4 not matching the sales of the PlayStation 3 in the country. The PlayStation 5 launched in Japan on day one, however, it has only sold about 242,000 units as of December 20. This is the worst ever for the launch of a PlayStation system, other than the PSP.

ACE Economic Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda speaking with GamesIndustry says that the PlayStation brand is in "decisive decline" in Japan and that Sony is not putting enough effort into selling the PlayStation in Japan.

"Early PS5 trends have shown that the PlayStation brand in Japan is in decisive decline and Ace Economic Research Institute cannot help but be disappointed," Yasuda said.

"Looking at the present situation, in which Sony (SIE) has failed to ship enough PS5s to Japan for the year-end shopping season, we cannot help but be deeply concerned for the future of the PlayStation market in Japan."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

