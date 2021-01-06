PlayStation is in 'Decisive Decline' in Japan Following Lackluster PS5 Launch, According to Analyst - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 484 Views
The PlayStation brand has seen a decline in popularity in Japan over the years with the PlayStation 4 not matching the sales of the PlayStation 3 in the country. The PlayStation 5 launched in Japan on day one, however, it has only sold about 242,000 units as of December 20. This is the worst ever for the launch of a PlayStation system, other than the PSP.
ACE Economic Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda speaking with GamesIndustry says that the PlayStation brand is in "decisive decline" in Japan and that Sony is not putting enough effort into selling the PlayStation in Japan.
"Early PS5 trends have shown that the PlayStation brand in Japan is in decisive decline and Ace Economic Research Institute cannot help but be disappointed," Yasuda said.
"Looking at the present situation, in which Sony (SIE) has failed to ship enough PS5s to Japan for the year-end shopping season, we cannot help but be deeply concerned for the future of the PlayStation market in Japan."
I think it is WAY too early to jump to conclusions about the PS5 in Japan. We need to wait for the device to be available before we can gauge consumers' interest.
What a very lousy analysis. Sure we know consoles are in decline in Japan and have been for over a decade already. But to base that on first weeks of PS5 sale that have been all the inventory available is silly.
I'm sure the prejudice they've been showing Japanese developers hasn't helped Japan's views on the brand, either.
Why did the PSP start so badly?
Launch line-up was kind of weak for one, only 6 games, with another 5 coming several days later, and none of those 11 were particularly huge sellers, I think the biggest of them only sold around 300k lifetime in Japan. It also released a week after DS, which was much more successful, and it was about 5,000 yen more expensive than DS on launch for the base model, about 10,000 yen more expensive for the premium model.